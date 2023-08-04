FINCASTLE – Jefferson Forest posted a 313 total and captured the team championship of the Botetourt Metro Invitational by five strokes Tuesday at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

Northside finished second in the 18-team field with a 318, followed by Salem (320), Lord Botetourt (328) and James River-Buchanan (333).

Franklin County placed sixth with a 338, one stroke ahead of 2022 title winner Blacksburg (339).

Salem Kathryn Ha shot a 1-under-par 70, the tournament’s lone under-par score, to win the individual championship. The Spartans’ Aiden Andrews finished fourth with a 75.

Besides Salem, golfers from Jefferson Forest, Hidden Valley, Northside, Blacksburg, Patrick Henry-Roanoke, Lord Botetourt, Rockbridge County and Magna Vista finished in the top 10.

Nick Messenger paced Franklin County with an 80.

Also, the Eagles counted scores by Chase Bower (85), Nick Snead (85) and Harmon English (88). A non-counting 91 was shot by Jackson Spence.

Placing eighth through 18th were Hidden Valley (345), Magna Vista (347), E.C. Glass (348), William Byrd (351), Glenvar (354), Riverheads (354), Rockbridge County (354), Patrick Henry-Roanoke (356), Christiansburg (372), Pulaski County (389) and Cave Spring (397).

The course is comprised of four par 5 holes, nine par 4 holes and five par 3 holes.

Franklin County competes in the Lake Chesdin Invitational, hosted by Manchester, Monday. Match time is 10 a.m.

Tuesday, the Eagles open Blue Ridge District play at Ole Monterey Golf Club in Roanoke at 1 p.m.