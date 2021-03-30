Cavaliers carve up Eagles, win rain-shortened battle of unbeatens

Cavaliers pound Eagles jayvees

Lord Botetourt shut out Franklin County 46-0 Thursday in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity football match-up at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The contest was the Eagles’ final home game of the season and their third straight shut-out setback.

In five games this season, FCHS (0-5) has been outscored 151-14.

FCHS completes its season Thursday against William Fleming. Kickoff in Roanoke is 6 p.m.

STEVEN MARSH

DALEVILLE - Lord Botetourt’s Cavaliers had their swords and sabres sharpened for a Saturday afternoon smackdown.

Franklin County’s Eagles were the latest victims of the Blue Ridge District football heavyweight and the 2019 Class 3 state runner-up.

Paced by a 50-point first half, the Cavaliers (5-0) routed the Eagles (4-1), 57-7, in a contest that was brought to a merciful end at the 9:37 mark of the third quarter when Mother Nature delivered thunder, lightning strikes and an increase in rainfall that first arrived on the scene during the decisive first half.