Cavaliers carve up Eagles, win rain-shortened battle of unbeatens

Cavaliers pound Eagles jayvees
Lord Botetourt shut out Franklin County 46-0 Thursday in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity football match-up at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The contest was the Eagles’ final home game of the season and their third straight shut-out setback.
In five games this season, FCHS (0-5) has been outscored 151-14.
FCHS completes its season Thursday against William Fleming. Kickoff in Roanoke is 6 p.m.
STEVEN MARSH
DALEVILLE - Lord Botetourt’s Cavaliers had their swords and sabres sharpened for a Saturday afternoon smackdown.
Franklin County’s Eagles were the latest victims of the Blue Ridge District football heavyweight and the 2019 Class 3 state runner-up.
Paced by a 50-point first half, the Cavaliers (5-0) routed the Eagles (4-1), 57-7, in a contest that was brought to a merciful end at the 9:37 mark of the third quarter when Mother Nature delivered thunder, lightning strikes and an increase in rainfall that first arrived on the scene during the decisive first half.
FCHS’s loss is its worst since a 50-0 waxing the Eagles absored at the hands of Thomas Dale in the 2017 playoffs.
That Thomas Dale club featured a running back (Chris Tyree) who now plays for Notre Dame, and this year’s Lord Botetourt squad has several players who have made commitments to continue their careers with either FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) or FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) schools.
Both teams finish regular-season play this week.
The Cavaliers should advance to Class 3 regional play as a No. 1 seed, while the Eagles rank third in Class 6 Region A and may need a victory over league rival William Fleming at home Friday night to advance to post-season play for the fourth straight season.
Veteran running back Hunter Rice, a senior, is one of those players who is headed to play at the next level, and he accounted for 24 of the Cavaliers’ 29 first-quarter points on touchdown rushes of 1, 10, 14 and 14 yards
Lord Botetourt, which is averaging 58 points a game, also displayed big-play scoring capabilities.
In the second frame, quarterback Sammy Peery completed scoring tosses to Nate Horton and Kyle Arnholt covering 53 and 54 yards and Rice finished the stanza with a 56-yard TD sprint.