CHA Basketball

Cost is $25 per wrestler, $20 to enter one additional bracket, limit one extra bracket.

Spectators are admitted free.

Weigh-ins are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.

Competitors can register at trackwrestling.com until 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 or onsite before 8 a.m. on the day of the tournament.

Divisions are K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 in the main draw and girls only K-2, 3-5, and 6-8.

Format is round-robin Madison System.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.

First, second and third-place wrestlers in each weight class receive medals.

Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules are enforced; the undefeated wrestler wins regardless of points.

Girls registered in the girls divisions can enter a second bracket in the main draw for free. This is to ensure that girls can get matches even if participation is low. Those wanting to be double-bracketed must inform tournament officials at check-in.