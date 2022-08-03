Chamber's fall golf tournament set for Oct. 14

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber announced recently it will host its first Fall Classic Golf Tournament on Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing.

“Our summer event, which has been held for more than 25 years, is such a hit with golfers and sponsors that we’ve had to turn people away,” said Erin Stanley, membership director and events manager. “So, the board of directors decided a second tournament in the fall would be a welcome addition to our slate of events.”

Sponsorships and player registration are now open for the tournament, which will be an 18-hole captain’s choice format with an afternoon shotgun start.

Participants will enjoy lunch, access to the range and putting green, and prizes and awards following play.

A wide variety of door prizes will also be up for grabs, Stanley said.

For more information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Stanley at 540-721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com.

- Submitted by Andie Gibson