At least three people were injured in a collision between a jet skipersonal watercraft and a boat on Smith Mountain Lake Thursday night.
Town police have charged Nicholas A. Davis with driving while under the influence in connection with a three-vehicle collision July 19 that ki…
Two Roanoke women have been charged with petty larceny following an early Monday morning report of a possible breaking and entering in Hardy, …
Dana Walker Whitlow, 49, of Hardy was traveling north on Truman Hill Road in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 1994 Dodge 3500 truck, which was pulling a trailer.
A little-heralded Virginia legislative reform has yielded insights into which of the commonwealth’s communities endure the most far-reaching effects of mass incarceration — a term that serves as shorthand for the United States’ propensity to put people in prison rather than address underlying social issues that set people on the path to a life behind bars. The U.S. imprisons more people than any other nation in the world, eclipsing even China, and when comparing national incarceration rates — the number of incarcerated residents per 100,000 population — the U.S.A. is also No. 1.
Thunder and rain held off just long enough for Rex, a law enforcement K-9, to make it inside the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for one last time Monday.
Plans for a new resort facility at Smith Mountain Lake were unveiled to the Franklin County Planning Commission last week. The proposed site i…
A long delayed Westlake communications faux-tree “stealth” tower should be up by the end of September.
$24.4 million to pay for damages by a 2020 landslide
Thomas "T.J." Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 11 for joining the riots at the U.. Capitol.