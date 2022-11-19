Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jones grew up in Richmond and played football at UVa in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.
University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial.
JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, died, police said. It is the worst mass-shooting in Chesterfield in more than eight years.
Four or five years ago, Jerline Guilliams got fed up with unreliable phone and internet service to her home in Callaway.
VIRGINIA BEACH - Western Branch scored 14 points each in the second and fourth quarters Thursday and defeated Franklin County, 28-14, in the q…
Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”
Since January, more than 50 historically Black colleges and universities and religious and academic institutions were the target of bomb threats, forcing lockdowns and evacuations.
UVa president Jim Ryan calls it ""an unimaginably sad day for our community."
A company upstream from the Spring Hollow reservoir, where a hazardous chemical was detected, is believed to be responsible.