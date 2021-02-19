 Skip to main content
Church youth group collects 605 pounds of food to donate
Church youth group collects 605 pounds of food to donate

TEP Souper Bowl
Photo courtesy of Sharon Sicher

Youth at Trinity Ecumenical Parish held a Souper Bowl of Caring from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 6 to help area families in need. The drive-through event at the church collected 605 pounds of food, which then was donated to Lake Christian Ministries on Feb. 8.

