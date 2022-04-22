Tags
ROCKY MOUNT — A Rocky Mount woman is dead and a man is facing two felony charges following a shooting in Rocky Mount on Thursday.
Heather Hodges went missing in April 2012. Her boyfriend, Paul Jordan II, has long been a person of interest in the case. Now he is charged with second degree murder.
The 2022 Dancing for a Cause fundraiser for local nonprofits was Friday, April 1. The event raised a total of $8,950 for nine local organizations.
FRANKLIN COUNTY VARSITY AND JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL 2022
For sixth-grade math specialist teacher Jennifer Hatch of Benjamin Franklin Middle School, it is not enough to just identify a problem — it mu…
After living without local emergency medical care for over four years, residents in Patrick County have reason to believe their hospital, closed since September 2017, will reopen.
Franklin County will rely on financing and budget stabilization reserves to cover most of a nearly $1.7 million gap in the $182,575,816 fiscal…
As the needs of the community continue to increase, Lake Christian Ministries is looking to expand its longtime headquarters in what used to b…
On April 20, Boones Mill is conducting its second public input meeting to help inform a complete rewrite of the town’s Comprehensive Plan.