Franklin County's Alexis Campbell (middle) signs a national letter of intent to continue her softball career at Emory & Henry. Witnessing the signing are (from left) Eagles coaches Greg Dalton, Rachel Guilliams, Lisa Forbes and head coach Bryan Forbes.
COMMITTING TO EMORY & HENRY
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ROCKY MOUNT — A Rocky Mount woman is dead and a man is facing two felony charges following a shooting in Rocky Mount on Thursday.
One person was killed and another wounded when gunfire broke out Thursday afternoon in Rocky Mount.
Heather Hodges went missing in April 2012. Her boyfriend, Paul Jordan II, has long been a person of interest in the case. Now he is charged with second degree murder.
As the needs of the community continue to increase, Lake Christian Ministries is looking to expand its longtime headquarters in what used to b…
The 2022 Dancing for a Cause fundraiser for local nonprofits was Friday, April 1. The event raised a total of $8,950 for nine local organizations.
Efforts to get a Franklin County Public Schools career and technical education center project off the ground seem to be gaining momentum after…
On April 20, Boones Mill is conducting its second public input meeting to help inform a complete rewrite of the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
After living without local emergency medical care for over four years, residents in Patrick County have reason to believe their hospital, closed since September 2017, will reopen.
For sixth-grade math specialist teacher Jennifer Hatch of Benjamin Franklin Middle School, it is not enough to just identify a problem — it mu…
Franklin County JAM has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship Committee.