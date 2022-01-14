Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Residents of Rocky Mount will soon have another place to go to for a fresh cup of coffee.
A long time Franklin County Planning Commission member is stepping down, making way for some new blood on the commission. Jim Colby has been s…
LEXINGTON - Franklin County senior Kylie Cooper claimed first-place laurels in the girls 1,000-meter run in Saturday’s East Coast Elite indoor…
A grand old lady has a new name, title and owners. A home in the Moneta area of Franklin County has been named to the Virginia Historic Regist…
Looking for a weekend getaway, or your own cabin in the woods? This one's for you! Wildlife and privacy galore with this rustic cabin, detache…
The Rocky Mount Town Council approved the repair and replacement of some older vehicles in the town’s fleet this week.
Callaway Elementary School recently released the names of students who are on the school’s Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second 9 weeks.
Dozens of water skiers suited up and skimmed the surface of Smith Mountain Lake to celebrate the new year on Jan. 2 in the 28th annual Polar B…
Eastbound this week for their first Virginia General Assembly in Richmond are Jason Ballard, Marie March and Wren Williams.
Franklin County's wrestling team won the first Kahila Big Red Invitational Saturday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.