COVID-19 update

At press time, 1,047,780 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 351,441 people fully vaccinated across Virginia.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 7,443 doses have been administered with 1,920 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. In Henry County, 7,435 doses were administered with 1,243 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 129 doses were admininstered with 17 people fully vaccinated, and 1,600 doses were given in Patrick County, with 252 people fully vaccinated.

Positive casesVirginia Department of Health reported 3,610 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 120 hospitalizations and 42 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 553,308 this week. The state reports 23,042 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 7,037.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 4,070 cases, with 270 hospitalizations and 83 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,467 cases, with 124 hospitalizations and 43 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,160 cases, including 88 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.