COVID-19 weekly update

At press time, the Virginia Department of Health reported 177 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, up from 163 this time last week, with seven hospitalizations and one death.
Cases in Virginia totaled 103,000 this week, an increase of 8,000 compared to the rise of 5,000 cases the week prior.
The state reports nearly 8,600 hospitalized due to the virus and 2,363 deaths.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 644 cases, with 72 hospitalizations and 9 deaths.
Martinsville has had 229 cases, with 36 hospitalizations and 3 deaths. Patrick County has had 167 cases, including 34 hospitalizations and 4 deaths.
Danville has reported 430 cases, and Pittsylvania County has had 530.
