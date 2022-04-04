Cruisin' Rocky Mount starts for season

Jeff Rakes, president of the Cruisin' Rocky Mount board, described the evening by saying, "It's awesome! We have three lots plum full. It's great seeing folks of all ages laughing and having fun. It [the event] has a life of its own after three years. All we have to do is babysit it." The next Cruisin' Rocky Mount will be held May 7 with other dates falling on the first Saturdays of the month.