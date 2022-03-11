Tags
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory is expanding into Rocky Mount. The Roanoke business will be opening a second location at 195 Maple Av…
A house fire that erupted Saturday afternoon in the Hardy area of Franklin County displaced its residents and injured one.
Owner Glen Thomas and his wife Teresa purchased the 160-acre farm in 2018 and spent the first two years just clearing the land near Timber Ridge Road off U.S. 221.
CHRISTIANSBURG - Five multiple-goal scorers paced Franklin County to an 18-3 non-district girls varsity lacrosse triumph over Christiansburg …
Molly Hunter has joined the staff of The Franklin News-Post and The Roanoke Times as a reporter.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's baseball team falls to Northside Middle School, 10-5, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest, the 2022 se…
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.—Maggie McCray tossed a no-hit shutout Sunday as Ferrum College completed a doubleheader softball sweep of Methodist (N.C.) …
The show will be in the style of the band's 2021 "The Fireside Sessions," featuring lineups of between four and eight band members, according to a Harvester Performance Center news release.
ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team opened its season last Thursday with a 10-2 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School …
The Virginia Community College System is hiring a new chancellor. Gov. Youngkin says his office has been excluded from the search.