The parents of a 25-day-old boy who died in Spotsylvania County last year after being exposed to methamphetamine were both ordered Monday to serve 10 years in prison.
Accused University of Virginia shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players.
Julie Nix served for almost a decade on the county school board. She resigned Monday after moving out of the Blue Ridge District.
A new roundabout is beginning to take shape at the intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz. It will be the second in the area constructed to improve safety at once dangerous intersections.
After 40 years in broadcasting, Robin Reed is stepping away from the anchor's desk in Roanoke.
Virginia health care providers want the next multi-billion-dollar, Medicaid managed care contract to tackle longstanding complaints about insurers’ practices – but the state and insurers say the imminent merger of the state's two managed care programs could fix many of those.
Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketb…
Tom Collins says the bridge railing is too low.
Franklin County scored the game's first seven points and was ahead by 16 points, 22-6, at one point in the second stanza Monday night in the E…
Danny McNeal, 51, was at four times the legal limit for being impaired when he crashed into a bridge in September. Alyssa Taylor, 25, had texted her mother before the crash that she was riding with the truck driver from Delaware to North Carolina.