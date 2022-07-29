Tags
At least three people were injured in a collision between a jet skipersonal watercraft and a boat on Smith Mountain Lake Thursday night.
Town police have charged Nicholas A. Davis with driving while under the influence in connection with a three-vehicle collision July 19 that ki…
Two Roanoke women have been charged with petty larceny following an early Monday morning report of a possible breaking and entering in Hardy, …
Plans for a new resort facility at Smith Mountain Lake were unveiled to the Franklin County Planning Commission last week. The proposed site i…
Dana Walker Whitlow, 49, of Hardy was traveling north on Truman Hill Road in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 1994 Dodge 3500 truck, which was pulling a trailer.
A little-heralded Virginia legislative reform has yielded insights into which of the commonwealth’s communities endure the most far-reaching effects of mass incarceration — a term that serves as shorthand for the United States’ propensity to put people in prison rather than address underlying social issues that set people on the path to a life behind bars. The U.S. imprisons more people than any other nation in the world, eclipsing even China, and when comparing national incarceration rates — the number of incarcerated residents per 100,000 population — the U.S.A. is also No. 1.
Thunder and rain held off just long enough for Rex, a law enforcement K-9, to make it inside the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for one last time Monday.
Franklin County Public Schools transportation staff members have been working to address a shortage of bus drivers.
A long delayed Westlake communications faux-tree “stealth” tower should be up by the end of September.
Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department’s new headquarters is beginning to take shape. After years of unexpected delays and setba…