DWR urges boat owners to keep records up to date

When unexpected flooding hit Smith Mountain Lake last November, many boat owners had little time to prepare. Countless boats drifted away from docks due to loose knots and boat lifts set too low.
The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department answered calls constantly for nearly three days as the lake level crested at nearly 4 feet above full pond. SMLMVF member Neil Harrington said the department responded to more than 80 calls concerning lost or adrift boats.
Normal procedure for SMLMVF when recovering a loose boat is to look up the registration number to find the location of the owner and bring it back to the correct dock. If the owner can’t be quickly located, the boat is usually tied to a public dock.
Several times when responding to a call during the November flooding, Harrington said they would often find another boat floating loose on the lake. The sheer number of loose boats forced the department to just find the nearest dock to tie a boat to and record the registration number and location.
“We secured it at the nearest place we could find,” Harrington said.
Hardy resident Mike McElvain was one of several residents that found boats tied to his dock following the flooding. A boat and PWC were tied to his dock by SMLMVF. While the boat was picked up quickly by the owner, McElvain said the PWC owner never arrived.
For weeks after the flood, McElvain worked to track down the owner only to run into a dead end. He then spent several more weeks claiming the boat as abandoned to transfer the PWC title to his name.
McElvain called the Department of Wildlife Resources headquarters in Richmond and the treasurer’s office in Bedford and Franklin counties to track down the owner. Each said they couldn’t provide him with the contact information of the owner on file.
A clerk at the Franklin County Treasurer’s Office was able to call the number listed for the PWC owner. The clerk claimed the owner said his PWC was still in a garage in Pennsylvania and they had the wrong information.
“I guess he just didn’t want the jet ski,” McElvain said of the owner not claiming it. He then decided to go through the process of claiming the abandoned boat.
DWR’s Sgt. James Slaughter said locating owners of boats that have drifted away from docks can be difficult even for conservation officers. While he was not involved in McElvain’s search for the PWC owner, he said boat owners often don’t have up-to-date records with DWR, which can often lead to confusion for officers.
In the case of the abandoned PWC, Slaughter said it seems that the owner had abandoned the boat. Owners can abandon boats due to maintenance cost or even taxes, he said. There is also a growing number of owners who abandon their boats after sinking.
“There are a lot of reasons people will not claim ownership,” Slaughter said.
While those owners often times don’t want to be found, Slaughter said tracking down even responsible boat owners can sometimes be difficult due to owners not keeping records up to date. When the DWR is not notified of a change in address, phone number or when a boat is sold it can often lead to headaches for conservation officers searching for the owners, he said.
“It can sometimes take us days and weeks to locate owners, Slaughter said. “It is a considerable amount of time an officer has to spend on it.”
Updating information and transferring titles and registration the DWR is done almost exclusively online now. The required forms can be found at dwr.virginia.gov/forms/#boating-forms. Slaughter said someone from DWR will follow up when a form is submitted.
The DWR’s boat registering and titling department can also be reached at 1-866-721-6911 or boat-reg@dwr.virginia.gov.
Updating information can help DWR locate a boat’s owner faster and let conservation officers find an owner when there is an incident. Slaughter said conservation officers find the last known owner on record if the boat is involved in an incident. If a new owner doesn’t register the craft, the previous owner may be the only one listed.
Slaughter said boat owners should record the name and contact information of an individual who purchases their boat to assist DWR officers in tracking down the owner. It can also help eliminate that person as a suspect.
As for McElvain, he was able to transfer ownership of the PWC last month and now has it up and running. He worked with his two sons to fix it. In all, it cost him close to $500 in repairs, taxes, registration and a requirement to place an ad in the local paper three times listing the abandoned PWC.
McElvain said he was fortunate that the PWC was still in fairly good shape. The cost to remove and dispose of it would have been twice as much, he estimated.
While it was a long process, he said it was a learning experience for him and his sons. “It was a nice little COVID project,” he said.
McElvain isn’t holding anything against SMLMVF for leaving the PWC at his dock during the flooding. Although, he did say he would pay closer attention to what they leave if it ever happens again.
"I will be much more particular on which ones I take now," McElvain said.