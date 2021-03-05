DWR urges boat owners to keep records up to date

For weeks after the flood, McElvain worked to track down the owner only to run into a dead end. He then spent several more weeks claiming the boat as abandoned to transfer the PWC title to his name.

McElvain called the Department of Wildlife Resources headquarters in Richmond and the treasurer’s office in Bedford and Franklin counties to track down the owner. Each said they couldn’t provide him with the contact information of the owner on file.

A clerk at the Franklin County Treasurer’s Office was able to call the number listed for the PWC owner. The clerk claimed the owner said his PWC was still in a garage in Pennsylvania and they had the wrong information.

“I guess he just didn’t want the jet ski,” McElvain said of the owner not claiming it. He then decided to go through the process of claiming the abandoned boat.

DWR’s Sgt. James Slaughter said locating owners of boats that have drifted away from docks can be difficult even for conservation officers. While he was not involved in McElvain’s search for the PWC owner, he said boat owners often don’t have up-to-date records with DWR, which can often lead to confusion for officers.