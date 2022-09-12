Eagle Strut 5K is Saturday

Franklin County’s senior class (Class of 2023) is staging the 11th annual Eagle Strut 5K race Saturday Sept. 17 with the starter’s gun firing at 8 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the senior class—they help offset senior activity costs and provide aid to seniors who are most in need.

No refunds will be given.

Registration ends at 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Race packet pick-up is Sept. 17 at 6:30 a.m.

Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper of Franklin County were the overall men’s and women’s winners of the 2020 race.

The race was first staged in 2012.

For information, contact Senior Class sponsors Prentice Sargeant and Alicia McGeorge at the high school, (540) 483-5113. Baseball team stages golf fundraiser

HARDY - The fifth annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Cooper Cove Golf Club.

Shotgun start is 1 p.m.

Lunch begins at noon.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $300 per team.

Entry fee includes cart and green fees, lunch, prizes for top finishers and winners of closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests and range balls.

Two mulligans and one red tee can be purchased for $15 per player.

Tournament officials need to know team captain’s name, mailing address, email address and phone number.

It is asked that checks be made payable to FCHS Baseball Club, P.O. Box 631, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

Entry forms can be emailed to cihylton34@gmail.com

Payment through Venmo: @EaglesBaseball-BoosterClub and Paypal: @FCHSBaseball are accepted.

Call Chris with any questions, (540) 493 3344.​

SMLCA is hosting benefit tournament

MONETA—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) is hosting its seventh annual golf tournament, Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Waterfront Country Club.

To sponsor or create a team call Michelle Agee, (540) 296-3291 or contact her by email: magee@smlca.org .

Boys and girls youth lacrosse practices are set

SIX-MILE POST - Franklin County’s boys and girls youth club lacrosse teams begin preseason practice in September.

The boys teams are holding practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 13th at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pads and equipment are available to borrow.

Participants should bring mouth guard cleats and a water bottle.

The girls teams are holding open field practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from through Oct. 27 at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Some equipment is available to borrow.

Participants should bring a lacrosse stick, goggles, mouth guard cleats and a water bottle.

Registration is required for these programs at playfranklincounty.com .

Deadline to register is Thursday (Sept. 1).

For information on the boys program, contact Mindy at fclaxclub@gmail.com .

For information on the girls program, contact Amy Dwyer at coachamy.fclax@gmail.com .

Also information can be obtained at facebook.com/fclaxclub .

The Franklin County Lacrosse Club, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organizing, developing and promoting lacrosse in Franklin County and surrounding areas.

Benefit golf tournament is slated for Oct. 22

MARTINSVILLE - The first Patriots Baseball Alumni golf tournament, hosted and staged by Patrick Henry Community College, is schedule for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Forest Park Country Club.

P&H Baseball is looking forward to a great day of golf with Patrick & Henry alumni, friends and business partners,’’ tournament officials said in a release from the school.

Tournament officials said they plan to make the tournament an annual one.

Registration is 8 a.m.

Shotgun start is 9 a.m.

Entry fee is $400 per foursome. Included with golf play is a branded item, lunch and 50/50 prize drawings.

Sponsorships for individual holes is available for $100.

Proceeds benefit the Patriots baseball team.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pats-baseball-alumni-golf-tourney-tickets-409979378357 .

For information, contact Letita Pulliam of the P&HCC Foundation: lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu or call (276) 656-0250.

Foursome: Fee for a team of four includes golf, cart, lunch and a chance to win 50/50 raffles along with awards at the conclusion on the tournament.

Hole Sponsor: Includes company name on day of tournament information and a hole sponsor sign displayed on the course.

Patriot Package: Four mulligans per team and one raffle ticket per golfer for a 50/50 prize raffle.

Additional Mulligans: Each is $5 per golfer with a maximum of two mulligans per golfer and eight mulligans per team.

Blue Event Sponsor $1,500: Includes two team registrations, one hole sponsorship, logo on website and recognition during awards.

Gold Award Sponsor $500: Includes hole signage and award recognition for either closest to the pin contest or longest drive contest.

Premium Hole Sponsorship $250: Exclusive host of hole with prominent tee box signage featuring company logo.

Hole Sponsorship $100: Tee box signage featuring company logo.

Chamber tournament is set for Oct. 14

HUDDLESTON - Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall tournament in October.

The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.

Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.

For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .

Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22

MONETA - Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .