Eagles have home scrimmages set before season opener

Franklin County’s varsity football team has a home scrimmage and a home Benefit Game against a pair of former rivals the Eagles played on an annual bases when they competed in the old Group AAA Roanoke Valley District.

The Eagles (5-6, 4-1 Blue Ridge District in 2021) take on Pulaski County on Friday, Aug. 12 in a scrimmage and Cave Spring on Friday, Aug. 19 in a Benefit Game.

Both games kick off at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The regular-season slate has FCHS hosting Salem (Sept. 2), Liberty Christian Academy (Sept. 9), Magna Vista (Sept. 16), Staunton River (Oct. 7) and William Fleming (Oct. 21).

The Eagles play Bassett (Aug. 26, season opener), Hidden Valley (Sept. 23), William Byrd (Oct. 14), Lord Botetourt (Oct. 28) and Northside (Nov. 4) on the road.

Kickoffs for regular-season games are 7 p.m.

Golf team opens season with three matches

Franklin County’s varsity golf team opens its 2022 season with three matches next week.

The Eagles open Monday in a one-day tourament hosted by Manchester at Lake Chesdin Golf Club.

On Tuesday, the Eagles play in the Botetourt Metro at Ashley Plantation.

Tee time is 10 a.m.

On Thursday, the Eagles entertain a multi-team field in a match at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Tee time is 1 p.m.

CHA hires Wright to lead jayvees

Former Franklin County girls varsity basketball coach Tony Wright has been hired as Christian Heritage Academy's new boys junior varsity basketball coach, school athletics officials confirmed this week.

Wright served as an assistant coach with the team this past season.

Wright has 13 years of basketball coaching experience. His brother, Jamie, is Franklin County's assistant boys varsity basketball coach.

“I’m excited to be taking over at the helm for the CHA middle school boys,'' Wright said.

"One of the best things I enjoy is seeing players develop from the ground up and being the head middle school coach gives me that amazing chance, to see these young players develop and to create the player they want to be moving to the next level.

"I want to be a positive influence on their lives and help them become better men,'' Wright said.

"I’m grateful to everyone at CHA for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the growth in sports and to help begin the process of creating next level athletes at CHA.”

Racing returns FCS Saturday

CALLAWAY - Racing returns to Franklin County Speedway Saturday night with action in the Late Model, Mini Stock, Stock4, Rookie4 and Bootleggers divisions.

A 65-lap Wet Track Any Car race paying $1,500 to win and paying the top 10 finishers and destruction events are slated.

A ladies’ Jello wrestling tournament with $300 to the winner and kids’ activities with trophies presented to the winners are planned.

Tickets are $20 for adults (12 and older) and $10 for youth ages 5 to 11. Admission is free for youth younger than 5.

More information is available at www.FCSpeedway.com or by text/call (276) 613-4208.

TIRE TRACKS:

Panthers Gray-Palmore receive academic honor

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s Carter Center for Academic Success and the Panther Academic Den (PAD) have awarded the first Bob Davis Academic Grit Award to Jaylyn Gray-Palmore, a rising senior majoring in health and human performance from Charlotte, N.C.

Davis served as an assistant football coach at Ferrum and is the father-in-law of former Panthers head coach Rob Grande. He died in May 2021.

The award is named in memory of Davis and was made possible through a memorial gift from the Davis family.

It is given to a Ferrum football player who has made the most improvement is his grade-point-average (GPA).

Gray-Palmore raised his semester GPA from 2.15 to 3.60.

Davis served student-athletes as an academic tutor in the PAD.

“Bob was a one-of-a-kind, just a really fine individual,’’ said Tom Steele, director of the PAD. “He was one of the most intelligent individuals I’ve known and possessed a gift of helping students process information.

“He was a dear friend and is missed by his students and by all of us in the PAD,’’ Steele said.

Davis referred to Gray-Palmore as ‘Dean’s List Gray-Palmore’ and was extremely proud of (him), Steele said.

Gray-Palmore is a 20-year cancer survivor who teammates call a “hype guy.’’

“Jaylyn wants to be remembered as a good, smiling person who shows love to everybody. This young man is the embodiment of the true meaning of student-athlete,’’ Steele said.

Gray-Palmore is an outside linebacker and has been selected as a team captain for 2022.

He earned 2021-2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic honors and Dean’s List recognition.

Gray-Palmore is a member of Ferrum’s Brother4Brother peer mentor program.

Dillon-Pendleton duo capture Par 3 title

The duo of Cameron Dillon and Jake Pendleton captured top laurels in the 2022 Summer Par 3, contested Sunday at Willow Creek Country Club.

There was a three-way deadlock for second place between these twosomes: Ethan Dudley and Marty Anderson, Luke Hoffman and David Hudgins and Chris Stone and Thomas Underwood.

In the second flight, the team of Arnie Arrington and Steve Dillon took first-place honors.

Two teams tied for second: Kenny Campbell and Jamie Moxley and Ron Hodges and Casey Hodges.

In the third flight, the team of Jeremy Spence and Jackson Spence was victorious, followed by the team of Mike Smith and Everett Wilson in second.

Winners of the two Closest to the Pin contests were Scott Waterhouse (frontside hole No. 9) and Brenda Aveline (backside hole No. 9).

Post 62 schedules charity tournament

HUDDLESTON - Smith Mountain Lake American Legion Post 62 is staging its first charity golf tournament Friday, Sept. 2 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.

Cost is $80 for single players, $300 for a team of four players.

Cost includes green and cart fees, a box lunch and goody bag.

Range warm-up is 11:30 a.m., followed by registration at noon and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.

For sponsorship information, contact Brian Keaton, (717) 813-3965 or blksr@yahoo.com .

SML Chamber's new fall tourney is Oct. 14

HUDDLESTON - Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall event in October.

The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.

Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.

For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .

Hall Scholarship tournament is Aug. 20

The Gerald “Peanut’’ Hall Scholarship golf tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Format is four-player team Captain’s Choice.

A first flight tee off is 8 a.m. with a second flight tee off to follow at 1 p.m.

Lunch is at noon.

Cost is $300 per team.

Mulligans, one per person, are $5.

There is a limit of 10 teams per flight.

It is asked that checks be made payable to GLH Scholarship and mailed to GLH Scholarship, P.O. Box 33, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

The tournament is a memorial to Hall, a former Franklin County student-athlete, a long-time assistant baseball coach and a popular faculty member at the high school for many years.

All proceeds are earmarked for FCHS seniors who play baseball and softball.

Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100.

For information, call Scott Hall, (540) 420-4108.

Franklin County Brick Campaign continues

Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .

The bricks are laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Patrons can commerate or memoralize former Franklin County student-athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Ticket prices are announced

Franklin County’s Athletic Department is selling general admission tickets for all events this season.

General admission tickets are $7.

All season passes are $75.

There is no discount for multiple passes.

Passes are available for purchase in the FCHS Athletic Office in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during regular business hours.

For information, call FCHS Athletic Secretary Sandy Coblentz, 483-5332.

Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22

MONETA - Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .

​