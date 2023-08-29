BASSETT - Franklin County rallied from a pair of 17-point, first-half deficits Friday for a 28-24 non-district varsity football win over Bassett in the 2023 season opener for both clubs at Ed Bassett Stadium.

The Eagles (1-0) trailed 17-0 in the second quarter and 24-7 at intermission before scoring three touchdowns after halftime.

Gavin Hall's 99-yard kickoff return in the third quarter ignited Franklin County's scoring surge and later in the stanza. Ethan Yeary returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown to pull the Eagles within a field goal, 24-21.

JShawn Rigney's one-yard run as the contest approached the three-minute mark produced Franklin County's first lead and the Eagles were able to maintain it.

A catch and run by Haven Mullins that covered 70 yards set up the score. Mullins caught two passes for 97 yards.

The Eagles secured the victory when they intercepted a pass with nine seconds left.

The Bengals (0-1) led by 10 points after the first quarter after an 81-yard kickoff return by Jakyari Menefee and a 17-yard field goal by Cole Byrd.

In the second quarter, Avion McRae scored on a 27-yard run and Zycheus Hylton sprinted 52 yards for a touchdown.

Sophomore Winston Davenport, making his first career start behind center for the Eagles, completed 6 of 14 passes for 137 yards.

Five players caught passes from Davenport.