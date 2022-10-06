Eagles return from open date to start Blue Ridge play

On the heels of consecutive wins - each by a difference of 40 points - and an open date, Franklin County returns to the football field to open Blue Ridge District play today (Friday, Oct. 7) against Staunton River.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The contest is Franklin County’s fourth at home this season; three of the Eagles’ last four games are on the road and they have a series advantage in only one of those games (William Byrd, 8-5-4).

The Eagles (3-2) have won four straight games in a seriers they lead 4-1. The last three of the vicrories are in Blue Ridge District outings.

The Golden Eagles’ lone win came in 2017 in the first match-up in the series.

Whether Franklin County can continue its scoring surge with another 40-point performance at home will be revealed.

The Eagles tallied 40 or more points in each of the first three games of the set, and they bested Magna Vista, 40-0, at home and Hidden Valley, 47-7, in each of their last two wins. The Eagles scored 40 points in the first half of their last win.

In last year’s 21-10, Franklin County win, its defense was on the field for 65 plays, and the Golden Eagles scored the game’s first points on a first-quarter field goal and held the lead into the closing moments of the first half.

Nasir Holland caught a touchdown pass and Jahylen Lee and Eli Foutz each rushed for a score.

The Eagles scored their points on 29 plays from scrimmage.

Holland caught three touchdowns passes from Foutz in the win over Hidden Valley.

The Eagles ran 10 more plays from scrimmage (52-42) and out-gained the Titans, 503-287, scored seven touchdowns, converted 5 of 7 point-after-touchdown tries, and played turnover-free football.

Lee is closing in on the 1,000-yard rushing mark and could reach the milestone in today’s game. He ranks second in career rushing.

Panthers seek first win, host Hampden-Sydney

FERRUM -Ferrum College's football team plays its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game of the 2022 campaign at W.B. Adams Stadium Saturday when the Panthers entertain Hampden-Sydney College.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m.

The Pamthers (0-4, 0-1 ODAC) were blanked 20-0 by Shenandoah University in their league opener in Winchester last weekend and bring a six-game losing streak into this weekend's contest.

Shenandoah accumulated 434 yards of offense to Ferrum's 250, doubled Ferrum's first-down count (24-12) and had an edge of more than five minutes in time f possession (32:32 to 27:28).

Hampden-Sydney (1-3, 0-1 ODAC) lost to Bridgewater College, 27-17, in its ODAC opener.

The Eagles scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 deadlock.

The Tigers have won the last two games played in the series and they hold a 4-3 overall edge - winning in 2011, 2015, 2020 and 2021.

The Panthers have claimed past wins in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Hampden-Sydney has outscored Ferrum by 45 points in the series, 237-192, and the Tigers are averaging 33.8 points-per-game to 27.4 for the Panthers.

Games in the series have been played on the home fields of the two teams and at two neutral sites: C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium in Rocky Mount and at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field in Salem.

Last year, Hampden Sydney tallied two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break a stalemate at 28.

Hampden-Sydney has lost 4 of of its last five games dating to last season and are 2-5 in its last seven road games.

Bridgewater, Shenandoah, Randolph-Macon College and Washington and Lee University each is 1-0 in ODAC play, while Ferrum, Hampden-Sydney, Averett University and Guilford (N.C.) University each is 0-1.