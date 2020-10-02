Annual Christmas parade gets parked

Many community organizers have been struggling to host annual events while also adhering to restrictions due to COVID-19.

In August, the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount began planning for this year’s parade; however, because of the pandemic, hosting a traditional parade was not an option, organizers said. The club discussed a safer alternative of having a reverse parade where floats would remain stationary in the parking lot of Benjamin Franklin Middle School while spectators drove along a dedicated route to see them.

The club polled 150 former parade participants to see if there was interest in the reverse parade, but less than 10% of respondents said they would be willing to participate, according to organizers. On Oct. 1, the club voted unanimously to cancel this year’s Franklin County Christmas Parade.

“Our club is really disappointed that we have to cancel another of our major events for 2020,” said Rotary Club of Rocky Mount President Carl Cline.

“The members of this club really wanted to come up with a creative alternative to host the parade and keep everyone as safe as possible; however, with the low response from our former participants, we are not able to host the event this year. We are truly disappointed but know better times are ahead.”