Renowned artist to judge annual Art Show

When asked if he has ever hit artistic plateaus, Boehmer said, “You hit those plateaus all the time. It’s a constant. That’s the way it is, you discover something, you get excited, you dive into it, you work it, pretty soon you start questioning yourself.”

Boehmer said he believes that it is best to quiet those inner voices of doubt, lest they become voices of distraction. “With that focused commitment you are able to learn by trial and error. Whatever you have is authentically your own,” he said.

When judging art shows Boehmer said he tries to get into the artist’s mind and think about what they are trying to convey, and he judges on how well they are able to compose, express and execute those ideas.

“The only thing that you can count on as an artist, a painter, is the moment when the brush is in your hand, you have to be clean of everything else, nothing else is there but you and what you are doing with the paint and brush, the rest of it doesn’t matter,” he said. “Everything else is up to someone else. It is a very Zen way of painting and being.