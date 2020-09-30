Rocky Mount artist wins prize at art show

A Rocky Mount artist was named one of several winners during the 45th annual JEB Stuart Art Show held recently at the Reynolds Homestead in Critz.

Darlene Swain of Rocky Mount won first place in the oil painting category with her untitled work. She was one of three dozen artists from Patrick, Henry, Carroll and Franklin counties in Virginia, and Surry and Stokes counties in North Carolina who entered 70 pieces to exhibit. Other categories included acrylic paintings, watercolor and drawing and 2-D and 3-D media.

Patrick Springs resident Cheryl Sterling won best in show for her oil painting titled “A Walk in the Sand.”

The show is available for in-person viewing by appointment on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.

Attendees will be able to vote for the people’s choice award when they visit the exhibition, which is open until Oct. 18.

— Submitted by Lisa Martin