Deadline to enter SMAC Art Show is Thursday

The Smith Mountain Arts Council is reminding potential entrants to its 31st annual Art Show that the entry deadline of Oct. 1 is close.

Entry forms for this year’s show are available at smithmountainartscouncil.com/page-18311.

Judging this year’s artwork will be artist Ron Boehmer from Lynchburg.

Completed forms should be mailed to SMAC Art Show, P.O. Box 70, Moneta, VA 24121, with a check made out to “SMAC” for the appropriate entry fee of $12 for SMAC members for the first entry and $8 for each additional entry; $20 for nonmembers and $10 for each additional entry. Entry is free in the student category.

The show will be open to the public Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 25 from noon to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. Viewing will be limited to small, timed groups of masked visitors only.

Award-winning entries in each category will be available for viewing on the SMAC website and social media after the event ends.