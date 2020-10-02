Moonshine memories raises $1,300 for historical society

Several hundred people took advantage of the cooler fall weather Sept. 26 to visit the third annual Moonshine Memories … Old and New event, which was held in Snow Creek at the home of Jimmy and Nancy Cannoy.

On display were more than 100 cars and trucks from the moonshine era from the 1930s through the 1950s. The event was produced by the Franklin County Historical Society and served as the organization’s only fundraiser for the year, due to COVID-19 concerns. No admission fees were charged; however, more than $1,300 was raised in donations and sales.

“The historical society is very pleased to partner with the Cannoys for this event,” said Johnny Bowman, organization president. “Our thanks to volunteers who helped with the event and especially to those who supported us by attending and making donations. The money raised will go toward enhancing exhibits and general operational expenses.”

The event got its start with Jimmy Cannoy helping Linda Stanley, managing director of the Historical Society, as they put on events at the middle school to let people see moonshine memorabilia and vehicles from the moonshine era.