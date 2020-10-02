Moonshine memories raises $1,300 for historical society

Several hundred people took advantage of the cooler fall weather Sept. 26 to visit the third annual Moonshine Memories … Old and New event, which was held in Snow Creek at the home of Jimmy and Nancy Cannoy.
On display were more than 100 cars and trucks from the moonshine era from the 1930s through the 1950s. The event was produced by the Franklin County Historical Society and served as the organization’s only fundraiser for the year, due to COVID-19 concerns. No admission fees were charged; however, more than $1,300 was raised in donations and sales.
“The historical society is very pleased to partner with the Cannoys for this event,” said Johnny Bowman, organization president. “Our thanks to volunteers who helped with the event and especially to those who supported us by attending and making donations. The money raised will go toward enhancing exhibits and general operational expenses.”
The event got its start with Jimmy Cannoy helping Linda Stanley, managing director of the Historical Society, as they put on events at the middle school to let people see moonshine memorabilia and vehicles from the moonshine era.
Cannoy expressed his pleasure at how well this year’s gathering went. “It’s one of the biggest events that has been down here at Snow Creek,” he said. “I think she [Stanley] was really excited about the turnout.”
Alton Shoemaker, a vintage car enthusiast and friend of the Cannoys, attended the event. “It’s nice having community things where people can get together, especially this year,” he said.
He also expressed appreciation for the Cannoy’s hospitality. “Jimmy and Nancy really knocked themselves out to make sure we had a good time.”
In addition to the many vehicles displayed at the event, the Cannoys had 14 of their own moonshine-era cars and trucks on hand. Four years ago, Cannoy built a large shop (or a “museum” as one of his sons calls it) to house his fleet and display some of his moonshine memorabilia. The entrance to the shop was designed to look like a Texaco Service Station.
Cannoy is retired after 31 years of teaching high school metal works classes in Henry County, a background that fits in well with restoring old cars. Besides fixing up and collecting cars for decades, Cannoy has loved the history of moonshine for quite some time.
He’s also taken those interests on the road, including to competitions in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Hiawassee, Georgia, where his moonshine displays have earned him about a half-dozen first-place awards. The displays feature one of his moonshine era vehicles as well.
The historical society office and museum are expected to reopen in November, and plans are already underway for next year’s Moonshine Memories event, which will be held in September.
