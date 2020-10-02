Richlands teen wins second open mic champion

Noah Spencer of Richlands became the second of two champions in this year’s Lyrics on the Lake open mic competition Sept. 23 at Mango’s Bar and Grill in Moneta.

Spencer, 17, participates in the One Voice Project anti-bullying school tour, an empowerment concert that travels to schools, after-school programs and community centers promoting kindness and inspiring young people.

Spencer received a cash prize of $250 and secured a spot in next year’s Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.

This event raises money each year for charity, with the primary beneficiary being the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg, through the Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation.

More information can be found on the Lyrics on the Lake Facebook page.

— Submitted by Brent Jones