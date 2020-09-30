Tickets for drive-in concert on sale now

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a drive-in concert at Eastlake Community Church on Oct. 23 headlined by Liquid Pleasure, a band performing beach music, Motown and top 40 hits.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil our inaugural SML Drive-In Concert and enable music fans to enjoy live music safely while also supporting the lake economy,” said Chris Finley, executive director of the chamber. “The six-man Liquid Pleasure Band has been playing for more than 20 years, touring with national acts like Hootie and the Blowfish and REM.”

Liquid Pleasure has performed at high-profile events, including the inaugural ball for presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and for professional sports teams.

The drive-in concert will feature JoJo Stockton and Solacustix as the opening act. The band also plays music from a variety of popular genres.

Tickets for the SML Drive-In Concert, presented by Xfinity, are on sale at www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-drive-in-concert. Tickets will be sold as a group car pass. Each car will purchase one ticket, which is good for a maximum of four people per car.