Tickets for drive-in concert on sale now

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a drive-in concert at Eastlake Community Church on Oct. 23 headlined by Liquid Pleasure, a band performing beach music, Motown and top 40 hits.
“We are incredibly excited to unveil our inaugural SML Drive-In Concert and enable music fans to enjoy live music safely while also supporting the lake economy,” said Chris Finley, executive director of the chamber. “The six-man Liquid Pleasure Band has been playing for more than 20 years, touring with national acts like Hootie and the Blowfish and REM.”
Liquid Pleasure has performed at high-profile events, including the inaugural ball for presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and for professional sports teams.
The drive-in concert will feature JoJo Stockton and Solacustix as the opening act. The band also plays music from a variety of popular genres.
Tickets for the SML Drive-In Concert, presented by Xfinity, are on sale at www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-drive-in-concert. Tickets will be sold as a group car pass. Each car will purchase one ticket, which is good for a maximum of four people per car.
A limit of 200, early bird $50 car pass tickets can be purchased through Oct. 4 on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets will then increase to $65 and sold until Oct. 16. No on-site tickets will be sold and no refunds will be available.
The concert will comply with current health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations to protect attendees, artists, staff and volunteers. Attendees can expect contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle window and will be escorted to their designated parking space where they will enjoy the show from inside their own vehicle.
“We are grateful to Eastlake Community Church for allowing us to utilize their land as well as to our sponsors for their financial support, and the musicians who are looking forward to performing live on stage in a socially distanced environment,” Finley said.
There will be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure adequate social distancing. Guests can leave their cars, wearing a mask, to use portable bathrooms with available hand sanitization stations.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with the opening act starting at 5:30 p.m. The concert is rain or shine and a non-alcohol event.
The concert is also sponsored by Bedford and Mariners Landing.
