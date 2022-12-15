Friday, Dec. 16

A Blood Drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library-Westlake branch, Hardy.

Home for the Holidays with David Stewart Wiley is set for Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta. Featured performers are soprano Adelaide Trombetta and violinist Kevin Matheson. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. The event is presented by the Smith Mountain Lake Arts Council (SMAC). General admission tickets are $25, $20 for SMAC members. Wiley is the conductor of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center is staging its 17th annual Johnny CASA 5-Miler/ 5K (3.1 miles) run/walk at 9 a.m. in uptown Rocky Mount. The funds raised from sponsorships and registration fees support the services provided by the center. Entry fee is $26 for individuals. Family and team entry fees are listed on the organization’s website and registration site. For information, visit www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com or www.facebook.com/runners4kids, email johnnycasa@southernvacac.org, or call (540) 484-5566.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Franklin Heights Baptist Church presents its Christmas Concert. For information, call Timmy Williamson, pastor of Praise and Worship, (540) 483-9507 or franklinheights.org. The church is on 110 Hilltop Drive, Rocky Mount.

Mill Creek Baptist Church, Henry invites the community to a Christmas Concert/Play at 5 p.m. For information, call Carol Cundiff, (434) 713-8558 or reach her by email: cundiffcatlady@gmail.com.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society is hosting “Christmas Music at the Historic Courthouse’’ at 3 p.m. at the courthouse, 1 East Main Street Martinsville. Featured musicians are John Fulcher, Baxter Jennings, Virginia King, Joanne Linscott, Lynn Pritchett, Davis Scott and Briana Tatum. The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will be open prior to and following the performance. The annual event is free, made possible by corporate sponsors Carter Bank & Trust and the Lester Group. The courthouse is full handicap accessible.

Monday, Dec. 19

Christmas at the Farm is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Institute’s 1800 farm museum, Ferrum. There will be vendors for last-minute gifts under the pavilion and the house will be decorated for Christmas and lit up by candlelight. For information, call (540) 365-4416 or emailbri@ferrum.edu.

“Blue Christmas’’ worship service is set for 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta. Christians of all denominations are invited to join in the service designed especially for those who are approaching the holiday season with pain in their hearts from loss of a loved one or other difficult circumstances. Membership or past attendance at the church is not required to take part in the service.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club is sponsoring a Blood Drive from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA, Moneta. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting redcrossblood.org to set up a time. Please remember to do your Rapid Pass on your phone the morning of the appointment. For information, call Joyce, (540) 721-4260 or Laura (434) 665-8829 or email sml.women's.club@gmail.com .

Family Crafting: Gnome Sweet Gnome is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library-Rocky Mount branch, Rocky Mount. Each family member creates one to take home. Registration is required by today (Friday, Dec. 16). Call 483-3098, extension No. 1.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

A Blood Drive is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital’s MOB, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount.

Friday, Dec. 23

Mill Creek Baptist Church Henry is conducting a Candlelight Worship service at 6 p.m. For information, call Carol Cundiff, (434) 713-8558 or reach by email: cundiffcatlady@gmail.com.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Mill Creek Baptist Church Henry is serving breakfast on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come because no one should be alone on Christmas. For information, call Carol Cundiff, (434) 713-8558 or reach by email: cundiffcatlady@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

A Blood Drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount.

Saturday, Dec. 31

A Blood Drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge, Martinsville.

