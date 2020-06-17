Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

FRIDAY, June 19

Red Cross Blood Drive

Essig Recreation Center, 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, June 19 and SATURDAY, June 20

Community Conversation

Chris Coates, pastor of First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount will hold a community conversation at 7 p.m. each night with area leaders to address current issues of racial inequality and division between citizens and law enforcement. The event, which will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, will include members of local law enforcement, educators, members of the clergy and Rev. Walter Lawson, president of the Franklin County chapter of the NAACP.

TUESDAY, June 23 — FRIDAY, June 26

Summer Art Camp: Grades 3-5