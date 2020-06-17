Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
FRIDAY, June 19
Red Cross Blood Drive
Essig Recreation Center, 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, June 19 and SATURDAY, June 20
Community Conversation
Chris Coates, pastor of First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount will hold a community conversation at 7 p.m. each night with area leaders to address current issues of racial inequality and division between citizens and law enforcement. The event, which will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, will include members of local law enforcement, educators, members of the clergy and Rev. Walter Lawson, president of the Franklin County chapter of the NAACP.
TUESDAY, June 23 — FRIDAY, June 26
Summer Art Camp: Grades 3-5
Campers will create fun arts and crafts, while drawing inspiration from the galleries, famous artists and creative activities. Explore a variety of artistic techniques, styles and materials. An art show will take place at the end of camp, showcasing campers’ work for their families to enjoy. The camp will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon daily at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville. The cost is $75 ($65 for members). Register at www.piedmontarts.org, 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY, June 26
Red Cross Blood Drive
Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, Rocky Mount, noon to 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, June 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, July 9
Red Cross Blood Drive
Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 Moneta Road, Moneta, noon to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, July 17
Red Cross Blood Drive
Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Rocky Mount, 3 to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY , July 22
Red Cross Blood Drive
Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road, Rocky Mount, noon to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, July 31
Red Cross Blood Drive
Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.