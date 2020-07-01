 Skip to main content
Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

THURSDAY, July 9

Red Cross Blood Drive

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 Moneta Road, Moneta, noon to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, July 17

Red Cross Blood Drive

Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Rocky Mount, 3 to 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, July 18

SW Va. Liberty Forum

Forum will be hosted by Callaway Church of God in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. National speakers include Phil Van Cleave, president of VCDL, Michael Peroutka, constitutional attorney founder of IOTC, Kris Anne Hall, constitutional attorney, Liberty First Talk Show Host. Lunch will be served. Pastor Shahram Hadian, Truth in Love Ministry, presents “Make Liberty Great Again.” A round table discussion on the U.S. Bill of Rights will be held.

WEDNESDAY , July 22

Red Cross Blood Drive

Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road, Rocky Mount, noon to 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, July 31

Red Cross Blood Drive

Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

