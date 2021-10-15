Saturday, Oct. 16

American Red Cross Blood Services will be holding a blood rive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Snow Creek Rescue Squad

The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument group will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. at the park in the Theatre Room. Refreshments will be served.

Friday, Oct. 22

American Red Cross Blood Services will be holding a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. at Boones Mill Christian Church in Boones Mill.

Saturday, Oct. 23

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ferrum College campus. The event will occur rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased on the college’s website or on the day of the event. Parking is free.

Saturday, Oct. 30

A family fall festival will be held at Mill Creek Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an auto fair with a variety of vehicles on display, hotdogs, games, including a pumpkin slingshot, and hayrides. Everything will be free. Those who have a classic vehicle that they would like to show off that day are encouraged to contact Barry at 434-713-9239. Nov. 6 is the rain date. The address is 6200 Henry Road in Henry.