Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
MONDAY, January 20
Chronic Pain Support Group
Meetings will no longer be held at Trinity Ecumenical Parish. Call the church with any questions 721-4330.
Singing with Kathy
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
STEP, Inc. Board Meeting
Meeting begins at 3 p.m. at The Franklin Center.
TUESDAY, January 21
Family Craft Lab
Families are invited to the FC Westlake Library from 3 to 4:15 p.m. to unplug, unwind and explore your creative, artistic side together. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 2.
Family Tree Painting
Bring a list of family members and paint your family tree using watercolors at the FC Main Library from 1 to 3 p.m. For ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Snow date: Feb. 11.
Orientation to Universal Class
Learn about and watch a demo of Universal Class, a library provided database that offers hundreds of self-paced online continuing education courses at 10 a.m. for ages 18 and up at FC Westlake Library. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Free.
Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club
Monthly meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. The guest speaker will be Alan Lee, author of MacKenzie August Books. After a brief business meeting, a potluck lunch will be served. We encourage guests and potential new members to attend for informational benefits and lunch. For information on club membership, contact Marsha at marshamelk@hotmail.com or 270-5434 or Peggy at 484-3708.
THURSDAY, January 23
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
Rodent Roundtable
Wildlife experts explain the biology and behavior of squirrels, groundhogs and beavers, what they have in common and how they differ at 6:30 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Snow date is Jan. 28.
Singing with Doug
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
FRIDAY, January 24
Ruandi: A Slave Child’s Quest for Freedom
A play by Cuban playwright Gerardo Fulleda, will show from 7 to 9 p.m. in Schoolfield Hall’s Sale Theatre on the Ferrum College campus. The performance is free and open to the public. Reserve tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ruandi-a-slave-
childs-quest-for-freedom-tickets-85539844979.
SATURDAY, January 25
Disciples of Faith
2 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
Singing with Kathy
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
MONDAY, January 27
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
Gospel Singing with Christina Korach
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
Smith Mountain Lake Democratic Club
Monthly membership meeting with guest speaker, Representative from the VA Chapter of NORML (National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws) will be held at 1 p.m. at the SML Democratic office, 16483 Moneta Rd. For more information contact SMLdems@gmail.com.
TUESDAY, January 28
Craftworks for Adults
Come to the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m. to make a DIY etched stemless wine glass. Design your own stencil or use available templates. One glass provided per attendee. Bring additional glasses if you desire. Registration required by calling 483-3098, option 2.
WEDNESDAY, January 29
REVIVE
Training with certification will be held on how to administer Narcan (used for reversal of opioid overdose) and its protocols from the Department of Behavioral Health by Dr. Charlie Tarasidis from Carilion Clinic at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish. No cost. Must sign up with Tami by calling 721-4330 or 297-5530 or emailing tami@trinityecumenical.org.
THURSDAY, January 30
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
MONDAY, February 3
Alzheimer/Dementia Caregiver Support
Music Therapy by Noel Anderson will begin at 2 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta.
Life for One
“Southern Area Agency on Aging by Teresa Fontaine”, at Trinity Ecumenical Parish. Bring a bagged lunch.
WEDNESDAY, February 5
Men’s Cancer Support Group
“General Discussion” will begin at 3 p.m. held at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group
“Everyday Matters Video” will be presented at noon at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. Bring a bagged lunch and a drink.