Orientation to Universal Class

Learn about and watch a demo of Universal Class, a library provided database that offers hundreds of self-paced online continuing education courses at 10 a.m. for ages 18 and up at FC Westlake Library. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Free.

Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club

Monthly meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. The guest speaker will be Alan Lee, author of MacKenzie August Books. After a brief business meeting, a potluck lunch will be served. We encourage guests and potential new members to attend for informational benefits and lunch. For information on club membership, contact Marsha at marshamelk@hotmail.com or 270-5434 or Peggy at 484-3708.

THURSDAY, January 23

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.