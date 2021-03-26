FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Public Library Westlake branch, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Drive-thru Hotdog Lunch
Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road invites the community to enjoy a free drive-thru hotdog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30, while supplies last, because Jesus loves you, and we do, too. Live music may be offered in the parking lot. Weather permitting, an egg hunt will begin at 1:30 p.m. for children ages 2 to 9 with candy and prizes.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
Family and Friends Day
Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church at 19655 Snow Creek Road, Penhook, is hosting a Family and Friends Day on March 28 at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served after the 10:30 a.m. service. Join us for worshipping, fellowship and thanksgiving.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Wirtz, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Family YMCA’s Smith Mountain Lake branch, Moneta, from noon to 5 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner
A drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the soup kitchen at 1105 N. Main St., Rocky Mount. Get spaghetti, garlic bread, sala and dessert for $8 sweet tea will be available for $1. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 482-0775.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Chug for the Jug 5K
Presented by the Crooked Road Running Club, the proceeds from this event will benefit the track and field teams at Benjamin Franklin Middle and Franklin County High schools. 8 a.m. out and back course from FCHS. Details and registration at runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.
We Care ATV Ride
Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the We Care of Franklin County ATV Ride on April 24 at the Parkridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Contact Harry Clingenpeel at harry.clingenpeel@franklincountyva.gov for more information.
Spring Gathering
The fourth annual Spring Gathering at Phoebe Needles Center will be April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which celebrates the nonprofit’s 119th anniversary, will feature live music, free food and activities for all ages, as well as tours of the facility. Reservations requested by emailing pncenter@gmail.com or calling 483-1518.