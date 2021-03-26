At Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Family YMCA’s Smith Mountain Lake branch, Moneta, from noon to 5 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner

A drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the soup kitchen at 1105 N. Main St., Rocky Mount. Get spaghetti, garlic bread, sala and dessert for $8 sweet tea will be available for $1. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 482-0775.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Chug for the Jug 5K

Presented by the Crooked Road Running Club, the proceeds from this event will benefit the track and field teams at Benjamin Franklin Middle and Franklin County High schools. 8 a.m. out and back course from FCHS. Details and registration at runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.

We Care ATV Ride