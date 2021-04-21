We Care ATV Ride

Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the We Care of Franklin County ATV Ride on April 24 at the Parkridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Contact Harry Clingenpeel at harry.clingenpeel@franklincountyva.gov for more information.

Spring Gathering

The fourth annual Spring Gathering at Phoebe Needles Center will be April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which celebrates the nonprofit’s 119th anniversary, will feature live music, free food and activities for all ages, as well as tours of the facility. Reservations requested by emailing pncenter@gmail.com or calling 483-1518.

Drug Takeback

Dispose of old and unused prescription medications at this drive-up (no need to leave your vehicle) event scheduled for Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collection sites will be at Rocky Mount Walmart, 400 Old Franklin Tpke., Rocky Mount and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Westlake Substation, 13205 Booker T. Washington Hwy., Hardy. No syringes, lancets, sharps or liquids will be accepted.

Plant Sale