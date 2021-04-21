THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
Book Sale
Book Sale with Friends of the Library. April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. April’s sale will feature books on gardening and golf plus hundreds of titles on other subjects. By appointment. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library – Rocky Mount.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in the third floor audiorium of the Medical Office Building in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to register.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Chug for the Jug 5K
Presented by the Crooked Road Running Club, the proceeds from this event will benefit the track and field teams at Benjamin Franklin Middle and Franklin County High schools. 8 a.m. out and back course from FCHS. Details and registration at runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.
We Care ATV Ride
Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the We Care of Franklin County ATV Ride on April 24 at the Parkridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Contact Harry Clingenpeel at harry.clingenpeel@franklincountyva.gov for more information.
Spring Gathering
The fourth annual Spring Gathering at Phoebe Needles Center will be April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which celebrates the nonprofit’s 119th anniversary, will feature live music, free food and activities for all ages, as well as tours of the facility. Reservations requested by emailing pncenter@gmail.com or calling 483-1518.
Drug Takeback
Dispose of old and unused prescription medications at this drive-up (no need to leave your vehicle) event scheduled for Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collection sites will be at Rocky Mount Walmart, 400 Old Franklin Tpke., Rocky Mount and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Westlake Substation, 13205 Booker T. Washington Hwy., Hardy. No syringes, lancets, sharps or liquids will be accepted.
Plant Sale
Hosted by the Boones Mill Garden Club with proceeds going to nature camp scholarships and community beautification projects. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Public Library’s Westlake branch, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to register.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Toastmasters
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Toastmasters
MONDAY, MAY 10
Book Club
Time Travelers Book Club will meet Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen in Ferrum. The selection for May is “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. The June selection will be “True Grit” by Charles Portis.
THURS.-FRi., MAY 20-21
Tryouts have been scheduled for the 2021-22 FC Fly Girls Dance Team. They will be held May 20 and 21 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Law Gym at FCHS for all uprising ninth- through 12th-graders. Applications can be obtained by emailing fcflygirls@gmail.com.