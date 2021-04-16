SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner

A drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the soup kitchen at 1105 N. Main St., Rocky Mount. Get spaghetti, garlic bread, sala and dessert for $8 sweet tea will be available for $1. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 482-0775.

Kids Fishing Day

Presented by Franklin County Parks and Recreation for kids 15 and younger from 10 a.m. to noon at Woody Lake, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount. Trophies will be given away at noon for the largest and smallest catch of the day. Ages 16 and older may not assist with catching a fish, setting the hook or retrieving the fish per Department of Wildlife Resources regulations.

Best of the Bootleggers Antique Tractor Pull

This event will be held at 1890 Lakewood Forest Road in Moneta. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the pull starting at 10 a.m. 3,000-pound to 7,000-pound, 4 mph and 6 mph. Free admission.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Toastmasters