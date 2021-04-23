FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in the third floor audiorium of the Medical Office Building in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

We Care ATV Ride

Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the We Care of Franklin County ATV Ride on April 24 at the Parkridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Contact Harry Clingenpeel at harry.clingenpeel@franklincountyva.gov for more information.

Spring Gathering

The fourth annual Spring Gathering at Phoebe Needles Center will be April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which celebrates the nonprofit’s 119th anniversary, will feature live music, free food and activities for all ages, as well as tours of the facility. Reservations requested by emailing pncenter@gmail.com or calling 483-1518.

Drug Takeback