FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in the third floor audiorium of the Medical Office Building in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to register.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
We Care ATV Ride
Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the We Care of Franklin County ATV Ride on April 24 at the Parkridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Contact Harry Clingenpeel at harry.clingenpeel@franklincountyva.gov for more information.
Spring Gathering
The fourth annual Spring Gathering at Phoebe Needles Center will be April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which celebrates the nonprofit’s 119th anniversary, will feature live music, free food and activities for all ages, as well as tours of the facility. Reservations requested by emailing pncenter@gmail.com or calling 483-1518.
Drug Takeback
Dispose of old and unused prescription medications at this drive-up (no need to leave your vehicle) event scheduled for Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collection sites will be at Rocky Mount Walmart, 400 Old Franklin Tpke., Rocky Mount and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Westlake Substation, 13205 Booker T. Washington Hwy., Hardy. No syringes, lancets, sharps or liquids will be accepted.
Plant Sale
Hosted by the Boones Mill Garden Club with proceeds going to nature camp scholarships and community beautification projects. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Public Library’s Westlake branch, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to register.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Christian Fellowship Church Yard Sale
Christian Fellowship Church at Twilight Lane, Virginia 40 east of Rocky Mount, will have its annual yard sale in the church parking lot on May 1 starting at 8 a.m. Hot dogs, barbecue, drinks and baked goods available for sale. Anyone interested in selling, there will be a $20 set-up fee. For more information, call 598-5601 or email trishfinley2@gmail.com.
MONDAY, MAY 3
Portable Retail Scales Testing
Virginia Cooperative Extension Henry County will host Daniel Torrence from Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Science to test portable retail scales with VDACS Weights & Measures. Monday, May 3, 10 a.m. to noon at Horn’s Market Place, 29 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett. To reserve a testing time, call Carol Haynes at 263-3461.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
MONDAY, MAY 10
Book Club
Time Travelers Book Club will meet Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen in Ferrum. The selection for May is “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. The June selection will be “True Grit” by Charles Portis.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY, MAY 20-21
Tryouts have been scheduled for the 2021-22 FC Fly Girls Dance Team. They will be held May 20 and 21 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Law Gym at FCHS for all uprising ninth- through 12th-graders. Applications can be obtained by emailing fcflygirls@gmail.com.