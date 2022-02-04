Sunday, Feb. 6

Kathy Wade will be the guest pastor at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce will be holding a coffee and networking event from 9-10 a.m. at the Franklin Center.

Thursday, Feb. 17

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. to celebrate the new location of Savvy Promos & Casago at 13699 Booker T. Washington Highway #205 in Moneta.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Franklin County Public Schools will hold a town hall meeting in the West Gym at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount from 6:30-8 p.m. The division said it is an opportunity for community members to be heard and share thoughts. All questions and comments must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 on the division’s website: https://froco.k12.va.us.