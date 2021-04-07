THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
Outlaw Cruisers Car Club cruise-in
Outlaw Cruisers Car Club will host its monthly Cruise-In every second Saturday of the month starting April 10 through September. Due to COVID-19, the location has moved from Mid-Point Chevrolet to Liquid Performance Products, 685 Tripple Creek Road, Rocky Mount (just off Doe Run Road). 4 to 8 p.m. Music, 50/50 raffle, food available, door prizes. More information is on the club’s Facebook page or by calling Ron at 483-9788.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
Toastmasters
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner
A drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the soup kitchen at 1105 N. Main St., Rocky Mount. Get spaghetti, garlic bread, sala and dessert for $8 sweet tea will be available for $1. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 482-0775.
Kids Fishing Day
Presented by Franklin County Parks and Recreation for kids 15 and younger from 10 a.m. to noon at Woody Lake, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount. Trophies will be given away at noon for the largest and smallest catch of the day. Ages 16 and older may not assist with catching a fish, setting the hook or retrieving the fish per Department of Wildlife Resources regulations.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in the third floor audiorium of the Medical Office Building in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to register.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Chug for the Jug 5K
Presented by the Crooked Road Running Club, the proceeds from this event will benefit the track and field teams at Benjamin Franklin Middle and Franklin County High schools. 8 a.m. out and back course from FCHS. Details and registration at runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.
We Care ATV Ride
Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the We Care of Franklin County ATV Ride on April 24 at the Parkridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Contact Harry Clingenpeel at harry.clingenpeel@franklincountyva.gov for more information.
Spring Gathering
The fourth annual Spring Gathering at Phoebe Needles Center will be April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which celebrates the nonprofit’s 119th anniversary, will feature live music, free food and activities for all ages, as well as tours of the facility. Reservations requested by emailing pncenter@gmail.com or calling 483-1518.
Drug Takeback
Dispose of old and unused prescription medications at this drive-up (no need to leave your vehicle) event scheduled for Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collection sites will be at Rocky Mount Walmart, 400 Old Franklin Tpke., Rocky Mount and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Westlake Substation, 13205 Booker T. Washington Hwy., Hardy. No syringes, lancets, sharps or liquids will be accepted.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Public Library’s Westlake branch, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to register.