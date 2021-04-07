Kids Fishing Day

Presented by Franklin County Parks and Recreation for kids 15 and younger from 10 a.m. to noon at Woody Lake, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount. Trophies will be given away at noon for the largest and smallest catch of the day. Ages 16 and older may not assist with catching a fish, setting the hook or retrieving the fish per Department of Wildlife Resources regulations.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in the third floor audiorium of the Medical Office Building in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Chug for the Jug 5K

Presented by the Crooked Road Running Club, the proceeds from this event will benefit the track and field teams at Benjamin Franklin Middle and Franklin County High schools. 8 a.m. out and back course from FCHS. Details and registration at runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.

We Care ATV Ride