FRIDAY, DEC. 11

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road, Rocky Mount, from noon to 5 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

Festive Fridays

Enjoy a stroll around town to shop and dine at various businesses, take in the wonderful lights and decorations, listen to cheerful holiday tunes, and even wave at Santa. Wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater. 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount.

Second Annual Senior Giving Tree

Pick up a star with a senior citizen’s gift request on it at the Essig Recreation Center, 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount. After shopping, bring the purchased, unwrapped ítem back to the Essig Recreation Center by Dec. 11.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

Festive Fridays