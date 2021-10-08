Friday, Oct. 8

American Red Cross Blood Services will be holding a blood drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount

Sunday, Oct. 10

Kathy Wade will be the guest pastor at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill. The service starts at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Matha Kuchar will present “The Witch of the East: Baba Yaga and Her Avatars in Early European Folklore” at the Phoebe Needles Center from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Kuchar has been a professor of literary studies at Roanoke College for over 27 years.

Saturday, Oct. 16

American Red Cross Blood Services will be holding a blood rive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Snow Creek Rescue Squad

The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument group will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. at the park in the Theatre Room. Refreshments will be served.

Friday, Oct. 22

American Red Cross Blood Services will be holding a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. at Boones Mill Christian Church in Boones Mill