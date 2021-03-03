WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, from 2 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
MONDAY, MARCH 8
TIME TRAVELERS BOOK CLUB
Time Travelers Book Club will meet Monday, March 8, at 6 p.m., at the Ferrum Dairy Queen until the library reopens. The current read is “The Mother Tongue,” by Bill Bryson. April will be “Tuesdays with Morrie.” The event is free and open to the public.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
Book Sale with Friends of the Library
Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. March’s sale will feature books from 1901 to the 1940s. By appointment. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library – Rocky Mount.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
Book Sale with Friends of the Library
Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. March’s sale will feature books from 1901 to the 1940s. By appointment. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library – Rocky Mount.
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Public Library Westlake branch, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Wirtz, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.