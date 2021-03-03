WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, from 2 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

MONDAY, MARCH 8

TIME TRAVELERS BOOK CLUB

Time Travelers Book Club will meet Monday, March 8, at 6 p.m., at the Ferrum Dairy Queen until the library reopens. The current read is “The Mother Tongue,” by Bill Bryson. April will be “Tuesdays with Morrie.” The event is free and open to the public.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

Book Sale with Friends of the Library