FRIDAY, DEC. 11
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road, Rocky Mount, from noon to 5 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
Live Nativity
At Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 85 W. Church St. (behind the library), Rocky Mount from 6 to 8 p.m.
Festive Fridays
Enjoy a stroll around town to shop and dine at various businesses, take in the wonderful lights and decorations, listen to cheerful holiday tunes, and even wave at Santa. Wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater. 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount.
Second Annual Senior Giving Tree
Pick up a star with a senior citizen’s gift request on it at the Essig Recreation Center, 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount. After shopping, bring the purchased, unwrapped item back to the Essig Recreation Center by Dec. 11.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
Free Diapers and Wipes
Open Door Community Church, 335 Dent St., Rocky Mount, will be giving away free diapers and wipes. Drive up, getting out of your vehicle is not required. Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon or when the supply is exhausted.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
COVID-19 Testing
At Henry Fire Department in Henry from 10 a.m. to noon, conducted by Virginia Department of Health in partnership with Carilion Clinic. Registration is recommended by calling 769-2052.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club will meet every Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call 352-8631.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
Festive Fridays
Enjoy a stroll around town to shop and dine at various businesses, take in the wonderful lights and decorations, listen to cheerful holiday tunes, and even wave at Santa. Come dressed as your favorite Christmas character. 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount.
Live Nativity
At Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 85 W. Church St. (behind the library), Rocky Mount from 6 to 8 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 21
COVID-19 Testing
At Piedmont Presbyterian Church in Callaway from 10 a.m. to noon, conducted by Virginia Department of Health in partnership with Carilion Clinic. Registration is recommended by calling 769-2052.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
Christmas Eve Service
A Christmas Eve Service will be held at Boones Mill Christian Church, 7950 Grassy Hill Road, Boones Mill starting at 6:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
