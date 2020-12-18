FRIDAY, DEC. 18

Festive Fridays

Enjoy a stroll around town to shop and dine at various businesses, take in the wonderful lights and decorations, listen to cheerful holiday tunes, and even wave at Santa. Come dressed as your favorite Christmas character. 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount.

Live Nativity

At Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 85 W. Church St. (behind the library), Rocky Mount from 6 to 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

Drive-thru Live Nativity

Pleasant Hill Church is having a drive-thru live Nativity scene on Dec. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. All are welcome, please come join us. Weather permitting.

Live Nativity

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, invites the community to a drive-thru live Nativity on Dec. 19 from 3:30 to 4 p.m., with a drive-in Christmas program/concert to follow at 4 p.m. The Nativity will be repeated from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m., with the program/concert at 5:45 p.m. Donations for the Lottie Moon Christmas offering for foreign missions will be appreciated.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

COVID-19 Testing