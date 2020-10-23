Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

Free Seasonal Flu Vaccine

A free, drive-thru clinic to administer the seasonal flu vaccine will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23. The event is sponsored by the West Piedmont Health District, Franklin County Public Safety and the Rocky Mount Fire Department. Participants will receive a flu shot in the upper arm (wear a loose-fitting shirt) from a public health nurse while remaining in their vehicle.

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Boones Mill Christian Church from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

Drug Takeback Day

Turn in your unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart in Rocky Mount. The event is free and sponsored by the Rocky Mount Police Department, in partnership with the FRESH Prevention Coalition and DEA.

“Drive-Through” Trunk-or-Treat