A family fall festival will be held at Mill Creek Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an auto fair with a variety of vehicles on display, hotdogs, games, including a pumpkin slingshot, and hayrides. Everything will be free. Those who have a classic vehicle that they would like to show off that day are encouraged to contact Barry at 434-713-9239. Nov. 6 is the rain date. The address is 6200 Henry Road in Henry.