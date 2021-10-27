Thursday, Oct. 28
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets each Thursday from 12-1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Franklin County Public Library’s Rocky Mount branch. Call 540-352-8631 for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 30
A family fall festival will be held at Mill Creek Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an auto fair with a variety of vehicles on display, hotdogs, games, including a pumpkin slingshot, and hayrides. Everything will be free. Those who have a classic vehicle that they would like to show off that day are encouraged to contact Barry at 434-713-9239. Nov. 6 is the rain date. The address is 6200 Henry Road in Henry.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Rev. Willard Watkins, formerly of Back Creek Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest pastor at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill. The service starts at 11 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill will hold a drive-in bingo fundraiser at 3 p.m. Card sets are $10 each. Sales will begin at 2 p.m. All proceeds go directly to the church.
Saturday, Nov. 13
A Stepping Stone Mission Fundraiser Dinner will be held at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount. The doors open at 5 p.m. Larnell Starkey and The Spiritual Seven Gospel Singers will provide entertainment. Tickets for the buffet dinner are $25. Tickets can be purchased by calling Stepping Stone Mission at 540-482-0775 or by visiting Linyae’s Hair Studio or Blooming Deals.