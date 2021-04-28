THURSDAY, MAY 6

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Bald Knob Artists’ Art Show

Trinity Episcopal Church, at 15 East Church St., downtown Rocky Mount, will host the Bald Knob Artists’ Fourth Annual art show on May 8, (Mother’s Day weekend) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will feature arts and craft originals, all available for purchase.

MONDAY, MAY 10

Book Club

Time Travelers Book Club will meet Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen in Ferrum. The selection for May is “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. The June selection will be “True Grit” by Charles Portis.

MAY 20 AND 21

FC Fly Girls Tryouts

Tryouts have been scheduled for the 2021-22 FC Fly Girls Dance Team. They will be held May 20 and 21 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Law Gym at FCHS for all uprising ninth- through 12th-graders. Applications can be obtained by emailing fcflygirls@gmail.com.