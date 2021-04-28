THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Christian Fellowship Church Yard Sale
Christian Fellowship Church at Twilight Lane, Virginia 40 east of Rocky Mount, will have its annual yard sale in the church parking lot on May 1 starting at 8 a.m. Hot dogs, barbecue, drinks and baked goods available for sale. Anyone interested in selling, there will be a $20 set-up fee. For more information, call 598-5601 or email trishfinley2@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church Celebration
Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the eighth anniversary of Pastor Kevin L. Kernodle Sr. on Sunday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. All are invited.
MONDAY, MAY 3
Portable Retail Scales Testing
Virginia Cooperative Extension Henry County will host Daniel Torrence from Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Science to test portable retail scales with VDACS Weights & Measures. Monday, May 3, 10 a.m. to noon at Horn’s Market Place, 29 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett. To reserve a testing time, call Carol Haynes at 263-3461.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Bald Knob Artists’ Art Show
Trinity Episcopal Church, at 15 East Church St., downtown Rocky Mount, will host the Bald Knob Artists’ Fourth Annual art show on May 8, (Mother’s Day weekend) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will feature arts and craft originals, all available for purchase.
MONDAY, MAY 10
Book Club
Time Travelers Book Club will meet Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen in Ferrum. The selection for May is “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. The June selection will be “True Grit” by Charles Portis.
MAY 20 AND 21
FC Fly Girls Tryouts
Tryouts have been scheduled for the 2021-22 FC Fly Girls Dance Team. They will be held May 20 and 21 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Law Gym at FCHS for all uprising ninth- through 12th-graders. Applications can be obtained by emailing fcflygirls@gmail.com.