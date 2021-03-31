THURSDAY, APRIL 1
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Family YMCA’s Smith Mountain Lake branch, Moneta, from noon to 5 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
Cross Walk
Rocky Mount church leaders are planning to carry the cross through the community on Good Friday. This event will start at 11 a.m. April 2 at the Veterans Memorial Park. The entire walk is less than 4 miles and should take between two and three hours to complete. Participants are asked to arrive by 10:45 a.m.
Good Friday Service
Antioch and Germantown Brick Churches of the Brethren will host a combined Good Friday service on April 2 at 8 p.m. at the pavilion at Summit View Park. Bring a chair. Traditionally, the Service of Darkness symbolizes the somber spirit of Good Friday, as a remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus. Pastor Andy, Antioch members and other churches in the county will help to lead and prepare.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
Outlaw Cruisers Car Club cruise-in
Outlaw Cruisers Car Club will host its monthly Cruise-In every second Saturday of the month starting April 10 through September. Due to COVID-19, the location has moved from Mid-Point Chevrolet to Liquid Performance Products, 685 Tripple Creek Road, Rocky Mount (just off Doe Run Road). 4 to 8 p.m. Music, 50/50 raffle, food available, door prizes. More information is on the club’s Facebook page or by calling Ron at 483-9788.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner
A drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the soup kitchen at 1105 N. Main St., Rocky Mount. Get spaghetti, garlic bread, sala and dessert for $8 sweet tea will be available for $1. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 482-0775.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Chug for the Jug 5K
Presented by the Crooked Road Running Club, the proceeds from this event will benefit the track and field teams at Benjamin Franklin Middle and Franklin County High schools. 8 a.m. out and back course from FCHS. Details and registration at runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.
We Care ATV Ride
Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the We Care of Franklin County ATV Ride on April 24 at the Parkridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Contact Harry Clingenpeel at harry.clingenpeel@franklincountyva.gov for more information.
Spring Gathering
The fourth annual Spring Gathering at Phoebe Needles Center will be April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which celebrates the nonprofit’s 119th anniversary, will feature live music, free food and activities for all ages, as well as tours of the facility. Reservations requested by emailing pncenter@gmail.com or calling 483-1518.