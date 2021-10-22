Saturday, Oct. 23

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ferrum College campus. The event will occur rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased on the college’s website or on the day of the event. Parking is free.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Morningside Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its 120th anniversary. Service will begin at 10 a.m. Kirby L. Whitfield, Sr. will be the speaker. No afternoon service.

Saturday, Oct. 30

A family fall festival will be held at Mill Creek Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an auto fair with a variety of vehicles on display, hotdogs, games, including a pumpkin slingshot, and hayrides. Everything will be free. Those who have a classic vehicle that they would like to show off that day are encouraged to contact Barry at 434-713-9239. Nov. 6 is the rain date. The address is 6200 Henry Road in Henry.

Saturday, Nov. 13

A Stepping Stone Mission Fundraiser Dinner will be held at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount. The doors open at 5 p.m. Larnell Starkey and The Spiritual Seven Gospel Singers will provide entertainment. Tickets for the buffet dinner are $25. Tickets can be purchased by calling Stepping Stone Mission at 540-482-0775 or by visiting Linyae’s Hair Studio or Blooming Deals.