THURSDAY, FEB. 18

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

Hotdog Lunch Canceled

Due to the pending ice storm, Mill Creek is canceling the free drive-thru hotdog lunch event. We hope to reschedule soon.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

SATURDAY, FEB. 27